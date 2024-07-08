A young and dynamic leader

Mahabubnagar: Janampally Anirudh Reddy, the second MLA from Jadcherla constituency after the formation of Telangana, has emerged victorious as the Congress party candidate against the seemingly invincible BRS (formerly TRS) candidate Laxma Reddy in Jadcherla.

Hailing from Rangareddyguda village, Anirudh Reddy is the son of Dilip Reddy and Shashikala. Born in 1980, he graduated in Computer Science Engineering from Noor College of Engineering, JNTU in 2002. Following a successful decade-long career as an entrepreneur, Anirudh transitioned into social work, leveraging his family's political background to build a support base in rural areas.

Anirudh's political journey began over a decade ago during the early days of Telangana's formation. He strategically built his support base by addressing local issues and fostering connections through social work. Establishing the ‘Anirudh Yuva Sena’, he engaged with village youths to understand and resolve community problems. In 2014, he addressed water shortages by digging borewells in several villages and providing financial assistance to families for funeral expenses. Anirudh also improved school facilities by providing essentials such as blackboards, books, and constructed toilets.

Despite his efforts, Anirudh faced setbacks in his political career, including unsuccessful attempts to secure an MLA ticket from the YSR Congress and Congress parties in 2019. However, he continued his activism, raising issues like illegal land grabbing, sand mining, and real estate ventures by BRS leaders. His persistent opposition to the BRS government earned him a reputation as a formidable political figure.

Inspired by Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, Anirudh undertook a 100-day 'Jadcherla Hat Jodo Yatra,' visiting every village in the constituency and connecting with residents. His dedication to addressing local issues and building rapport with the electorate contributed to his election victory in December 2023.

Post-victory, Anirudh is committed to the comprehensive development of Jadcherla. The MLA has decided to design an action plan for the holistic development of the constituency in all aspects in the next five years. He plans to build a ring road connecting National Highways 44 and 167, promote industrial growth by attracting food processing and software industries, and create employment opportunities for the youth. Additionally, he aims to enhance infrastructure, including roads, drains, and educational facilities in both rural and urban areas. His initiatives include donating shoes to over 55,000 government school children and equipping schools with digital learning tools and additional classrooms. At just 42 years, Janampally Anirudh Reddy has emerged as a dynamic youth leader, with the people of Jadcherla expecting further development and welfare programmes under his leadership.