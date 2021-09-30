Aadhaar link to liquor sales will expedite total prohibition

Prohibition is in force in only six States in the country. It would be good if Andhra Pradesh and Telangana also join the league. Linking Aadhaar to liquor sales could be a major step in that direction.

This will help the government obtain exact figures with regard to liquor sales and consumption.

To begin with, if liquor consumption can be regulated, it would become easy to move in the direction of total prohibition which will help poor and lower-middle-class families economically.

Greater awareness should be created among people about phase-wise prohibition. This needs a strong political will.