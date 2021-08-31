Aadhaar linkage to liquor sales has many uses

Linking Aadhaar to sale of liquor to monitor the liquor consumption of an individual sounds good.

It works in many ways; especially, we will have data of liquor sales, per capita consumption and spending.

To avoid littering of liquor bottles and cans, there are some organisations that have been demanding linking Aadhaar with the sales of liquor.

They want the persons who throw away the bottles in open places to be identified through the printed QR code on the liquor bottles.

No one has the right to pollute the environment and those who litter with liquor bottles should be punished.

Kadipikonda Srilatha,

MBA Faculty, Hanumakonda