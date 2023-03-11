Abandoned SCB voters stage protest demanding their rights

Hyderabad: Around 700 deleted voters, (who have lost their voting rights in year the 2017)along with BRS leaders on Friday staged a protest in front of the Secunderabad Cantonment Board Office demanding to add their names in the voter lists for the upcoming Cantonment Board election.

According to agitators, voting right is the fundamental right of the citizen but unfortunately the Secunderabad Cantonment Board in the year 2017 following the Supreme Court orders on the allegations that the voters had encroached upon the defence land and have been staying illegally by constructing huts and temporary shelters, has deleted around 30000 voters.

"SCB should return back our voting rights, for past several years we have been residing over here, when we have Aadhaar card and even we have Assembly voter Id card , till date no one have send notice to us calming that we are residing on encroached land but without proper verification why the voting rights have been taken away," said Syed Minhaj, resident of Rasoolpura.

"As per Indian constitutional right, all residents above 18 years have the right to vote, without proper verification, the Cantonment Board have removed their names from the voter list.The deleted voters have approached legal service authorities several times to file a petition in High Court.We have planned to take this case," said Suresh Kumar, official member of Legal Service Authority.

"For the past 70 years, the residents are residing over here just following Supreme Court order , Cantonment Board have removed their names from the voters list without approaching the district magistrate and never approved that the residents who are residing in defence land are encroachers . With the deletion of the voters, one of the biggest wards (that is ward -II) Rasoolpura, which had 30,000 voters, now has just 7,000 voters. The voters are being denied voting rights in the upcoming election and SCB should let them vote," said Manne Krishank, BRS SCB leader and chairman of Telangana State Mineral Development Corporation.