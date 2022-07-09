ABVP plants saplings on its 74th Formation Day at Arts College in Hyd

Hyderabad: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on the occasion of the 74th ABVP formation day, planted saplings at Arts College in Osmania University in presence of ABVP national secretary Balakrishna. They also unfurled the ABVP flag on the occasion. The ABVP students planted saplings as a part of Vriksha Mitra Abhiyan.

Speaking on the occasion, Balakrishna recalled that ABVP was formed in 1948 at Delhi University on July 9. He also recalled that ABVP officially began functioning a year later that is on July 9, 1949. He said that to celebrate the 75 years of its formation, the members, and students will be engaged in various development works. He said that ABVP became no 1 in membership of students and it the best student organization in the country. He said that the ABVP has strengthened the unity among students which had helped the organization to form into several categories to help the country's youth to achieve their goals in life. He said according to the students' activities the ABVP has successfully formed Student for Development(SFD), Think India, MeDeVision, State Kalamanch, technical cell, and 15 other forums which function under ABVP. He reminded the ABVP's services rendered during the Vande Mataram movement and the "India that is Bharath" campaign.

He also recalled many other services that was rendered by the ABVP during the span of 75 years.

Former ABVP president Prof.Prasad, Greated Hyderabad noted Dr Ramakrishna, state Secretary member Srisailam Veeramalla, state technical cell convener Thota Srinivas, Ella Swamy, Saidulu and others were present.