X
X
Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

ABVP welcomes New Education Policy-2020

ABVP welcomes New Education Policy-2020
x

ABVP Telangana State Secretary Ambala Kiran

Highlights

The new education policy approved by the Central Cabinet will give strength to India's self-reliance, the ABVP Telangana State Secretary Ambala Kiran said.

Warangal: The new education policy approved by the Central Cabinet will give strength to India's self-reliance, the ABVP Telangana State Secretary Ambala Kiran said.

"The National Education Policy 2020 (NEP-2020), recommended by Dr K Kasturirangan would usher in a new era," he said, referring to the importance of the change in the education policy after 34 years.

The new policy augurs well to make education knowledge-based, employment and technology-oriented, Kiran said, further adding that the NEP-2020 is online with the aspirations of the people. He said that the NEP-2020 will remain an important milestone in the country's strides for all-round development.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories
X
X