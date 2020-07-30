ABVP welcomes New Education Policy-2020

Warangal: The new education policy approved by the Central Cabinet will give strength to India's self-reliance, the ABVP Telangana State Secretary Ambala Kiran said.

"The National Education Policy 2020 (NEP-2020), recommended by Dr K Kasturirangan would usher in a new era," he said, referring to the importance of the change in the education policy after 34 years.

The new policy augurs well to make education knowledge-based, employment and technology-oriented, Kiran said, further adding that the NEP-2020 is online with the aspirations of the people. He said that the NEP-2020 will remain an important milestone in the country's strides for all-round development.