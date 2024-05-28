Live
- 'Political party is not a private property', NCP takes swipe at Sharad Pawar
- AIFF league committee recommends inviting bids for new IWL team
- OpenAI Board forms Safety and Security Committee led by Altman, others
- Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav campaigns for fellow actor Pawan Singh in Bihar
- 'Pakistan can beat any team', says Haris Rauf ahead of 3rd T20I against England
- ECI removes Sandeshkhali SDPO three days before LS polls
- Chelsea close on Enzo Maresca in their hunt for head coach: Report
- Tripura govt to set up Ayurvedic, homeopathy medical colleges soon: CM Saha
- Google introduces new AI features in its Chromebook Plus laptops
- Slowly killing us: Zerodha's Nithin Kamath on sugar content, adulteration in food items
Just In
ACB checks at Ashwaropeta checkpost
Highlights
ACB officials are conducting checks at Andhra Telangana border check post in Ashwaraopet of Bhadradri Kothagudem district and said that they have seized Rs 35,000 unaccounted for in the check post.
Badradri kothagudem distic: ACB officials are conducting checks at Andhra Telangana border check post in Ashwaraopet of Bhadradri Kothagudem district and said that they have seized Rs 35,000 unaccounted for in the check post.
ACB officials said that they have been collecting money illegally from the lorry drivers for some time now. Some people have also hired private employees for the money. They have all been arrested.
ACB officials said that cases have been registered against Janardhan Reddy, who is working as an MVI, along with seven private employees.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS