ACB checks at Ashwaropeta checkpost

Badradri kothagudem distic: ACB officials are conducting checks at Andhra Telangana border check post in Ashwaraopet of Bhadradri Kothagudem district and said that they have seized Rs 35,000 unaccounted for in the check post.

ACB officials said that they have been collecting money illegally from the lorry drivers for some time now. Some people have also hired private employees for the money. They have all been arrested.

ACB officials said that cases have been registered against Janardhan Reddy, who is working as an MVI, along with seven private employees.