ACB Conducts Surprise Raids in Suryapet District

Suryapet: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials carried out surprise raids in Suryapet district. In the early hours of Saturday, ACB teams conducted simultaneous searches at multiple locations.

The raids targeted Kiran, the Joint Director of the Agriculture Department, who previously served as the Project Director (PD) of DRDA. Acting on credible information that he possessed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, officials launched coordinated inspections across several places, creating a stir in the district.

ACB teams are thoroughly searching Kiran’s residence in Ponugodu village of Garidepally mandal. Inspections are also underway at the office where he is currently working, his native village residence, and the houses of his relatives.

In addition to residences, officials are conducting searches at ‘Avani Rice Mill’ located in Nereducharla town. Authorities are investigating the financial links between the rice mill and Joint Director Kiran. Preliminary evidence reportedly suggests that large investments were made in the names of benamis.

During the raids, officials are said to have identified land documents, substantial cash, bank deposits, and gold ornaments. The searches, which began in the morning, are likely to continue until evening. The raids have become a major topic of discussion across the district.