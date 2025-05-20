Accelerate development works: Dist Addl Collector Deepak Tiwari

Kagaznagar: District Additional Collector (Local Bodies) Deepak Tiwari has instructed officials to expedite ongoing development works within the Kagaznagar Municipality and ensure their prompt completion.

On Monday, he, along with Sub-Collector Shraddha Shukla, inspected the progress of internal roads and underground drainage construction works in the municipality and gave necessary directions to the concerned officials.

Speaking on the occasion, Tiwari emphasised that all developmental activities must be carried out efficiently and completed within the stipulated timeframe, without compromising on quality standards. He directed contractors to strictly adhere to construction norms and maintain work quality.

He further stated that the works should be executed without causing inconvenience to the public. Enhancing the drainage system, he noted, would help in effectively addressing sewage-related issues in the municipal area.

The Additional Collector also stressed the importance of proper sanitation in all wards. He directed that wet and dry waste be collected separately from each household on a daily basis and transported to the designated dumping yard in a systematic manner.