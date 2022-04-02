Accused in Pranay murder case rushed to NIMS hospital

Hyderabad: Abdul Bari an accused in the murder case of Pranay was rushed to NIMS hospital in Hyderabad. It is said that Abdul suffered heartache and was shifted to the hospital for treatment. Abdul Bari was sent to Nalgonda central jail after he was convicted in the case. Police had said that Abdul was already having issues related to heart and he was first shifted to Osmania from there he was shifted to Gandhi hospital and now he is undergoing treatment at NIMS hospital.

It is to mention here that Maruthi Rao, a man who hired killers to hack Pranay to death on September 14, 2018, while the couple was returning from a medical check-up. The gory scene of Pranay being attacked with a machete, while a hapless Amrutha cried for help, was captured on CCTV.

Maruthi Rao was accused of paying a contract killer to murder his son-in-law Pranay Kumar in an honour killing case. Pranay Kumar, a 24-year-old Dalit Christian, had married Rao's daughter Amruthavarshini at Arya Samja temple in Hyderabad on January 30, 2018.

Maruthi Rao, the prime accused in the case, was found dead inside a room at Arya Vaishya Bhavan in Hyderabad on March 8, 2020. The police who found him dead in the room suspect suicide.

