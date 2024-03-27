Act tough against slaughterhouse mafia attack: Kishan to CM

Hyderabad: The State BJP on Tuesday stepped up its ante against the alleged slaughterhouse mafia attack against tribal women and children on Holi festive-eve in Chengicherla. While the Mahila Morcha swung into action staging protest, Bajarang Dal, Hindu Vahini and BJYM distributed food to the victims.

Continuing his tirade against the government and CM A Revanth Reddy, Union Minister and State party chief G Kishan Reddy demanded a judicial inquiry into the incident and stringent action against those responsible for the attack.

"Even 40 hours after of the incident, there are no arrests. When inquired the police official concerned responded with lame excuses that they are yet to record statements of victims; they are running short of staff," he added.

Narrating the sequence of events and how the police tried to suppress the incident, Reddy said, "On the Holi-eve all men had gone to their place of worship to perform puja. The tribal womenfolk at homes were dancing to celebrate the festival. Hundreds from the nearby place of worship had come out and pelted stones injuring 30 persons," he said.

‘The CM talked about Indiramma Rajyam, celebrated the International Women's Day and called women ‘Mahalakshmis’ holding the Home portfolio. Yet, when poor tribal women are attacked, there is no respite. The CM has not responded so far on the incident, he said.

Reddy alleged that the police had pressured the hospital authorities when the injured women went there for treatment. The police forced the hospital authorities to treat them only as outpatients. When "we insisted one injured woman was admitted to Gandhi Hospital," he added.

Reddy termed it unbecoming on the part of the police to act under political pressure when the poll code is in force. ‘The police remained mute spectators when the mafia goons tried to disrobe and beat women who went to the police

station.

The police tried to suppress the incident. The police were forced to act only when videos of attack were shared by women with their relatives and others. But, the tried to wash off hands slapping bailable cases against the attackers instead of filing cases of attempt to murder and ST Atrocities Act, he said.

Reddy said ‘It was not the first incident; the police had suppressed an earlier incident of attack by members of slaughterhouse mafia harassing tribal women on the consecration day of Ram Lalla.

Reiterating that the party would stand by the attack victims, he said, "we have lodged a complaint with the National ST Commission that is visiting the area. The National Human Rights Commission will also be visiting to take stock of the situation."

The minister said though constructed by the GHMC the slaughterhouse has been flouting norms at will and blood from it flows into the open contaminating the groundwater in the area. "There is no account of how many animals are slaughtered every day. Only the cattle not fit even the agriculture needs should be used. But, even the clafs were slaughtered in it illegally. It should be shut and a comprehensive inquiry initiated," he demanded.

He alleged that the slaughterhouse mafia sent suitcases for protection to run illegal activities forming a mafia raj in Chengicherla. Reddy said "the Majlis sided with the BRS and now aligned with the Congress, and lending its hand to mafia raj to continue its activities."