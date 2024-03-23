Live
Additional Collector (Local Bodies) Kumar Deepak was the chief guest at the closing ceremony of National Nutrition Party-2024
Additional Collector (Local Bodies) Kumar Deepak was the chief guest at the Poshan Paksha-2024 closing program held from March 9 to March 23 as part of the Poshan Abhiyan program at the conference hall of the integrated collectorate building complex of the district on Saturday.
On this occasion, Additional Collector Kumar Deepak said that no one should suffer from malnutrition in the district and suggested that all the district officials should work together. Rashtriya Poshan Pakwada advised all officers to work together to make our district in green zone in 2024. Women and children with disabilities and on this occasion all officers pledged to do their best to ensure that malnutrition does not appear in any village. In this meeting DPO Krishna, DIO Ravikumar, DRDO APD Lakshminarayana, Poshan Abhiyan District Coordinator Vigyan, District Officers, CDPOs and Supervisors were present.