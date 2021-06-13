Additional Collectors zoom out with CM KCR's luxury car gift

Hyderabad: The day-long meeting on Palle Pragati and Patna Pragati chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao ended on a surprise note for 32 Additional District Collectors as the Chief Minister handed over the keys of high-end SUVs minutes before they were to leave for their districts. While the meeting was on, the car company had brought these vehicles to the Pragati Bhavan and parked them in front of the main convention building. Officials said that all Addl Collectors who were looking after Rural and Urban development programmes in the districts were presented with these SUVs. Continued on Page 7

These vehicles are fully loaded ones equipped with inbuilt internet and wi-fi system. A Mobile conference facility was also installed in the cars to help the officials to review the progress of work in rural and urban areas.

"Each car costs above Rs 30 lakh and all 32 districts (except Hyderabad) additional collectors were presented with these vehicles. A senior official said that the cars were purchased directly from the car agency on a nomination basis.

The District Collectors and Superintendent of Police (SPs) have already been provided with Fortuner SUV (Sport Utility Vehicles) Cara and now the district second top officials would also enjoy the high-end car travel facility.

It may be mentioned here that the TS Government has created the post of Additional Collectors as part of the administrative reforms in the districts last year. The officials were given special powers to oversee the functioning of the Rural Development and Municipal Administration at the district level regularly.