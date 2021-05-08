Adilabad: 24x7 Police Covid Helpline Centre inaugurated at RIMS

Adilabad: Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Harshavardhan Srivastava inaugurated 24x7 police Corona helpline at Government RIMS Hospital here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Harshavardhan said that following the orders of in-charge SP Rajeshchandra to open 'Police Rims Helpline Centre' at local Rims Hospital to provide comprehensive information to the family members of the victims in view of the daily rise in corona cases in the district.

He along with Special Branch DSP Vipuri Suresh asked RIMs Director Balaram Nayak to allot a separate room for Covid Helpline Centre, for which the Director immediately responded and arranged a room for the centre.

Harshavardhan told the corona patients and their family members to utilise the information centre, because this is the only place where victims can get full information like oxygen, medicines, facilities like ambulance and corona patients would not have to wait in the ambulance for hours. He wanted the people to call on 8333986902 to get information round the clock.

Constables and a woman constable were appointed to perform duties at the centre.

Police Association District President Penchala Venkateshwarlu, ASI N Keshavaswamy, Dr Todasam Chandu and others were present.