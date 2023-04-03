Adilabad agency in grip of water crisis

Adilabad: Lack of regular drinking water supply under Mission Bhagiratha and drastic fall in the groundwater levels have left many tribal hamlets in the agency areas of Adilabad reeling under water scarcity.



Speaking to The Hans India, Surender of Khadki village said that there is only one open well and the hamlet is not covered under Mission Bhagiratha. Its water levels are receding, with the result that even during the rainy season, the villagers have to walk down 2 km to a nearby village to fetch drinking water. Even the existing hand pumps are not of any use as groundwater table is falling. He urged that two new deep borewells be sunk to meet the acute drinking water needs.

The district experienced heavy rainfall this year, recording 1440 mm as against the normal rainfall of 1183 mm. However, the onset of a scorching summer has put paid to the hopes of people and water resources are drying up in Gadigudamandal. "Every year, people in the mandal suffer from water scarcity during summer. The villagers of Kundishekuguda, Khadki and Mediguda of Gadiguda mandal walk a few kilometers to fetch water every day. Repeated pleas to the officialshave fallen on deaf ears," Surender added.

By the end of February, the average groundwater level of the district fell by 8meters, according to official figures. In Gadiguda mandal, it reached the maximum depth of 19 meters. If the situation continues, "You can imagine what is in store for the villagers in April and May," the villagers rued.

In the case of a villages covered by the Mission Bhagiratha, water is yet to be released even after the pipeline works are completed. A severe water scarcity is also reported from Sirikonda, IndravelliGadiguda, and Bazarhathnoor villages.