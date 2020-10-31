Adilabad: Cops set for 'Operation Godavari' in three states

Adilabad: Forest department along with the police departments have prepared an action plan to curb timber smuggling which has been going on for the past few years across the Godavari river basin in the district.

Meanwhile, joint operation named 'Operation Godavari' has been launched in Telangana and Maharashtra to protect the forests in the Godavari river basin in Chhattisgarh to prevent timber smuggling as well as for wildlife conservation.

Forest and police departments of three states Telangana, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh with the help of district collectors have been busy in formulating their action plan to curb the timber smuggling and conserve wildlife.

Their planning includes setting up of special surveillance in the Godavari river basin areas and to tighten the security. They will be coming up with an action plan to protect the wildlife of Taroda wildlife sanctuary in Maharashtra, Indravathi sanctuary in Chhattisgarh and Kavval tiger reserve in the joint Adilabad district of Telangana.

They are also planning to come up with control rooms and set up check posts. There are allegations popping up that some wood poachers have been coming from other states and cutting down the trees in Kavval and have been killing wild animals in the tiger reserves in joint Adilabad district of Telangana and Chandrapur district of Maharashtra. Officials have been taking measures and developing an informed network.