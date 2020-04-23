Adilabad: Coronavirus fear begins again

Adilabad: Once again the people of the district were in the grip of fear after new corona positive cases reported in Adilabad.



As on the date, the total number of positive cases in the district is 21 - three contact cases identified on Sunday; another five new contact cases at Ambedkar Nagar in Adilabad town; and on Tuesday two more new cases identified at Khanapur and Chilukurilakshmi Nagar.

Five patients of the 10 Markaz returnees were recovered. Initially, one tested positive out of 116 primary cases, in secondary cases three tested positive out of 192 cases and recently seven persons were tested positive out of 97 cases, suggesting an increase in the cases with each day. The officials are busy in tracing out the links after finding out eight persons of a same family as corona positive.

In Adilabad district, 19 wards and few villages in two mandals have been identified as containment zones and implementing the lockdown norms strictly. But it was complained that people are moving freely on the roads in Khanpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Sweeper Colony, Shanthi Nagar and other areas due to the negligence of the officials.

.district collector issued orders to strictly implement lock down rules and appointed ward wise special officer, police surveillance appearing in main circles only.its learnt that some local politicians forcing the galli warriors and police to allow the movement of some persons in there respective containment zones. its better to implement full fledged lock down in the district. in the present situation if the number of cases increase, it will not be possible to control the situation. in neighboring Nirmal district getting good results by implementing 100 percent lock down , the district has not received any positive cases in the last week.

The provision of purchasing of vegetables and essential commodities should be lifted; district has already passed orange zone conditions and red zone regulations must be implemented immediately. more stringent regulations should be enforced to control the situation.

And increase the number of tests often as possible, and door to door survey is carried out more quickly and identifie the suspects in the district.