Adilabad: Here Are A Few Covid-19 Precautions For Pregnant Ladies

The Covid-19 pandemic is showing a severe impact on pregnant women. The government has imposed a lockdown in the wake of the rising tide of Covid-19 cases. As a result, pregnant women and nursing mothers in remote villages have travel fat to go to hospitals for medical check-ups. In some hospitals, pregnant women are struggling to get even monthly check-ups.

Others are confined to their homes for fear of Covid-19. This can lead to many health problems before childbirth. More than a hundred pregnant women in the Adilabad district have been infected with Coronavirus. And most of the hospitals are saying 'No' to deliveries in hospitals if they get tested positive. This creates a situation where the pregnant ladies should go to Hyderabad, Nagpur, Yavatmal, etc. places for their deliveries.



Pregnant women have to go to PHCs and hospitals every month for medical check-ups. The government has imposed a lockdown from the 12th of this month in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases. The only exception was from 6 to 10 AM. Private vehicles are not allowed. Even remote villages do not have buses. This makes it difficult to go to hospitals. In addition, gynaecologists in private hospitals refuse to perform medical examinations on pregnant women.



There were 5,282 pregnant women and 5,676 new mothers women across the district. More than 110 pregnant women got corona positive. Some of them were treated at private hospitals and RIMS. Others stayed in home isolation and recovered from the deadly coronavirus. A pregnant woman from Khurshid Nagar in Adilabad town tested corona positive.

Despite receiving treatment, she succumbed to her injuries. A woman died after giving birth at a private nursing home in the town's Bhuktapur area. She was tested positive when she was tested for shortness of breath. However, it seems that many pregnant women are infected with the virus because they do not follow the rules and do not wear masks.



Pregnant women should be vigilant in the wake of Covid-19. They have low immunity. Family members have to keep an eye on the eyelids for nine months. Monthly tests should be done properly. Do not be discouraged if Covid-19 is infected says, the Practitioner, Gynecologist, Deputy DMHVO.

