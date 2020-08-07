Adilabad: No proper treatment, nutritious food for corona patients in govt hospitals

Adilabad: When the government is claiming of providing all facilities and nutritious food to Covid-19 patients in hospitals and quarantine centres, some patients pointed out that there is neither proper treatment nor facilities in hospitals. Sanitation is worst and toilets are stinky, they added.

Corona positive cases are increasing day-by-day in Adilabad district but the officials are not taking proper care of the patients and not even updating information about the cases. Doctors, afraid to go near to the corona patients, were reportedly providing treatment from a distance.

According to medical and health department records, a total of 29 deaths recorded in the joint district. but the officials have no proper records of the number of corona positive patients taking medical treatment and their medical condition. Most of the corona patients are taking treatment in home quarantine.

In the joint district, so far more than 1,720 positive cases were registered. Of this, 29 patients were died, and more than 710 patients were recovered, while about 986 were under treatment at different places. Many patients are preferring to stay in house isolation as they were aware of the worst situation in government isolation centers.

According to official sources, 200 beds were arranged at Adilabad RIMS ICU isolation center, but the patients are alleging that there is no proper care for Covid-19 patients at RIMS isolation center and medical care is very poor owing to the negligence and lack of coordination between the authorities, they added.

40 beds arranged for Covid-19 patients in government isolation centre in Nirmal town; 15 beds in Bhainsa; 150 beds in Bellampally of Mancherial; and another 20 beds in ICU. In Asifabad district, there are 60 beds Asifabad, 40 at Goleti, 50 at Kagaznagar, 89 at Wankid and 30 at Jainoor isolation centers.

Speaking to The Hans India over phone, a Covid-19 patient, who returned from the RIMS hospital, said that there is no proper treatment and no sanitation. Only junior doctors and staff visit patients once in the morning. They will give medicines to the patients from a distance and not providing nutritious food to the patients in the hospital, he said.