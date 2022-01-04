Adilabad: Once again revival of CCI becomes talk of the town

Adilabad: Once again, the issue of revival of Cement Corporation of India (CCI) of Adilabad has become a hot topic in the town.

With the letter written by Minister K Tarakarama Rao to Union Ministers Mahendranath Panday and Nirmala Sitaraman requesting them to reopen the closed CCI of Adilabad, people are discussing that how the Central government will react on the KTR's letter. Weather the factory will reopen or remain as a pipe dream of Adilabad people. In 2016, the then Union Minister for Irrigation, Ananth Gettey foused on the reopening of the closed CCI factory after Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao asked the Union government to reopen. Then Ananth Gettey made it clear that he would look into matter of starting the factory either in a public –private partnership or in the form of a joint venture. But no decision was taken on the resumption of the CCI.

After TRS came to power, Chief Minister KCR announced several times that he would reopen the closed CCI. The resumption of the CCI fell into obscurity as the file did not move at the Centre. The factory was closed in 1998. If the factory reopens, the required all facilities are available there. The factory is spread over an area of 772acres, with an area of 170 acres CCI township, 48 million tons limestone deposits spread over an area of 1,500 acres, Minister KTR brought to the notice of the Union minister, also the availability of water supply along with the power supply system.

If it reopens it will be able to supply cement not only to Telangana also to Maharashtra and other States also. Adilabad's backward remote area has the potential for further development. Minister KTR also said in his letter to the Union Ministers that reopening of the factory in the area where a large number of tribals are residing would provide employment opportunity to the youth.