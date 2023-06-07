Adilabad Police Celebrates Suraksha Dinotsavam as part of TS Decennial celebrations

As Telangana State has completed nine years and is approaching its tenth year, Suraksha dinostavam ( Security Day) of the police department was held on Tuesday night at the police headquarters in Adilabad district.

Speaking on the occasion ZP Chairman Janardhan Rathode said that the role of the police department is crucial in the achievement of Telangana state and informed that the police department has played its part in the formation of the state in all ways. He informed that the government will provide all kinds of assistance to the police department in the new state and provide all kinds of facilities for the protection of the people.

Collector Rahul Raj said that the Telangana State Police is performing its duties in a manner similar to the advanced police system in western countries. He reminded that the main reason why it is possible to provide government schemes even to the remote tribal rural areas is the heroic struggle of the police department in the district. He reminded that the effective work of the police department is the proof of the effective work of the police department, which is currently conducting investigations to increase the percentage of punishment for criminals and give them strict training. People's trust in the police will increase only when crimes are controlled. He praised that Adilabad district police are infiltrating the people and performing good duties in controlling crime.

MLA Jogu Ramanna said that after the formation of Telangana state, the appointment of circle office staff in the new police station in the district shows the government's sincerity in taking care of the people. He said that peace and security should be under control for the development of the state. He said that the Telangana State Police is performing exemplary duties for the country.