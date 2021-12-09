Adilabad: Super specialty hospital yet to open, poor forced to visit cities for medicare

Adilabad: Adilabad super specialty hospital affiliated to RIMS which was constructed to provide medical services to poor at a free of cost is yet to get inaugurated.



Due to lack of medical services the patients are forced to visit Hyderabad, Nagpur and Yawatmal of Maharashtra for better treatment in medical emergencies.

It is reported that the hospital has not yet recruited doctors and medical staff so far. Government had constructed and equipped this hospital with an estimation cost of Rs.150 cores to provide super specialty services to the poor, tribal people of the erstwhile Adilabad district and not to forget the central government share of Rs.120 crores with state government share fo Rs.30 crore. This super specialty hospital had completed the tender process in 2016 and it should start in within one and a half year of the tender process.

The newly constructed five floor specialty hospital is to provide medical treatments like cardiology, neurology, neuro surgery, lepralogy, gastro logy. It is believed that this hospital has a capacity of 220 beds with 42 ICUs and 5 emergency wards. It is also believed that the hospital was designed to provide a separate operation theatre for department.

People of the district are demanding the government to run the hospital as early as possible and every needful if it requires to hire doctors in the super specialty hospital.