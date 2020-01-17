Adilabad: Unsolved problems to haunt winning candidates

Adilabad: Even after a decade the problems are still unsolved in Adilabad, Nirmal, Mancherial and Komaram Bheem Asifabad districts. People are criticising that the public representatives are forgetting to fulfil the promises they made to the public before the elections after coming to power. People have been suffering due to lack of infrastructure, unhygienic conditions, drainage problems and many more in the joint district.



In the erstwhile Adilabad district, municipal elections will be held for 11 municipalities out of the 12 as Mandamarri municipality is in a court case. Earlier there were seven municipalities in the joint district. After the merger of new villages into the municipalities, the number was increased to 12 (with five new municipalities - Khanapur, Luxettipet, Naspur, Chennur and Kyathanpalli).

Adilabad municipality was formed in 1952 and later the municipality has been upgraded from grade three to grade one. The number of wards was increased to 49 with the merger of new villages within three kilometres radius into the municipality with a population of 1,52,968. Due to lack of proper drainage system, people are suffering with deadly dengue, malaria, typhoid and other viral fevers.

There are several colonies without roads and drainages. The main roads have no footpaths.

Nirmal municipality was formed in 1953 and it has population of 1.40 lakh with 44 municipal wards. People criticised that there is acute drinking water problem in many wards and leaders have failed to lay proper roads in the municipality. In Mancherial municipality, people are facing drinking water problem. The town has traffic problems without proper roads.

Bhainsa municipality has become a care of address for problems like severe drinking water problem in Pipri colony, Owaisi Nagar, Shanthi Nagar, Gopal Nagar, LB Nagar. The municipal staff is dumping garbage on roadside as there is no dumping yard. Drainage system also in bad condition.

In Bellampalli municipality, which is in Singareni area, people are suffering with drinking water problem, uncleanliness and bad roads. Mandamarri municipality has formed 25 years ago and due to a court case, elections are not held here. It is running under special officer's supervision and there was not much development due to lack of a governing body.