Adilabad: ZP general body meet stresses on official coordination for growth

Adilabad: Zilla Parishad Chairman Rathod Janardhan said the development of the district requires collective cooperation of officials and public representatives, while addressing ZP general body meeting here on Sunday.



Addressing the participants, Janardhan said village-level officials working in rural areas should stay in villages and should know and solve the problems of the villagers. He said the government was allocating funds to panchayats on a monthly basis to carry out works in villages.

He thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for allocating Rs 500 crore in the budget to Zilla and Mandal Parishads.

District Collector Sikta Patnaik said they were conducting review meetings with officials of concerned departments on rural development programmes in villages, Rythu Vedika, segregation sheds and Palle Prakruthi Vanalu. She asked people's representatives to give suggestions for village development and in implementation of welfare programmes. A committee would be set up to look into the construction of Rythu Vedika, she added.

Adilabad MLA Jogu Ramanna observed that infrastructure should be provided to all villages and a meeting should be held with people's representatives for village development. Stating that panchayat secretaries should stay at headquarters, he warned that action will be taken against those, who does not follow rules. Boath MLA Rathod Bapurao, Additional Collector of Local Bodies M David, DCCB Chairman K Nandev, Library Chairman Routh Manohar, ZPTCs, officials and others were present.