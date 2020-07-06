Admit Covid patients at TIMS : BJP to CM KCR

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP on Monday demanded Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to immediately take steps for the admissions to Covid-19 patients at Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) with immediate effect.



In a statement here on Monday, BJP State chief Spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao demanded that it is time that CM KCR wakes up from deep slumber and act for increasing the hospital bed strength in the State. Particularly, in the GHMC area, as there is a steep increase in the infection rate and new positive Covid-19 cases are spiking daily.

The BJP leaders said on an average over 1,000 Covid-19 positive cases per day are reported in the State. BJP demanded the admission of Covid-19 patients into TIMS with immediate effect and asked as to what is the point of building this health infrastructure without using it in need of the hour.

He alleged that there are increasing reports of many Covid-19 positive patients losing precious lives for the lack of hospital beds in the city. There seems an inundation of corona patients in all government and private hospitals and the health infrastructure in the State is clearly crumbling under the demand for growing in-patient admissions.

Rao urged the State government make arrangements on war footing to expand the bed strength in the GHMC area to ensure no patient is denied the medical support and hospital beds.

The BJP leader also demanded the Health Minister Eatala Rajender come up and disclose in public to inform the measures his department and state government is taking to stop the rise of increasing mortality rates, due to lack of timely medical support and hospital beds in Telangana State.