Advocate couple murder case: BJP demands inquiry by HC sitting judge

Hyderabad: Alleging that the government was responsible for the murder of advocate Vaman Rao couple, the Telangana BJP Chief Bandi Sanjay on Wednesday demanded that the government bring an Act to protect advocates from attacks and also take up inquiry by sitting judge of High Court.

Addressing a press conference here Bandi Sanjay said that the murder of advocate couple was painful and alsoalleged that the 'TRS goons' were responsible for the attack.

"Many people have approached advocate Vaman Rao and his wife Nagamani against the irregularities and injustices in the TRS government. Both of them had argued on behalf of the poor but it is painful that they were murdered," said Bandi Sanjay.

Sanjay said that Vaman Rao has been arguing against the government in many cases by filing PILs. He has been arguing on sensational cases also. He was also arguing the lock up death case of Sheelam Rangaiah by filing PIL in High Court.

Stating that there were death threats, he had approached court, which ordered the government to provide security. However, the government failed to provide security, alleged Sanjay. A birthday gift has been given to the chief minister by murdering the advocate couple, he alleged.

BJP senior leader and MLC N Ramchander Rao also demanded the government to order a probe immediately into this gruesome murder and arrest the culprits. Rao who is also a former member of the Bar Council, said it was government's responsibility to protect and provide security to those advocates who are filling PILs and cases against the government.

The advocate couple, who filed several cases against the state government, were waylaid while returning in their car from Manthani court and brutally murdered by the assailants, he expressed grief.