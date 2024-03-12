After 2015, many farmers lost their rights to their lands: Dharani committee

Hyderabad: The Revanth Reddy government has formed a committee to solve the problems faced by farmers with the Dharani portal. The latest allegations made by the members of this committee are creating a sensation in the State. Speaking to the media on Monday, the members of this committee criticised the land scam, which was unprecedented in the country, in Telangana during the previous BRS government.

It is alleged that the lands in the restricted list cannot be registered, yet such lands were transferred to the former minister's KTR family. He said that till 2014, everyone had equal justice in the matter of land rights in the state, but after 2015, many farmers lost their rights to their lands. He said that the previous government had purged the land records without consulting anyone and handed it over to a bankrupt company and the entire revenue system had become chaotic.

The committee said that the farmers are facing serious difficulties with the Dharani portal brought by the previous government. It is said that the huge number of complaints received in the public durbar is the proof of this. It explained that it is looking for ways to solve these problems. Meanwhile, Revanth Reddy promised before the assembly elections that this portal brought by the previous BRS government will be cancelled as soon as they come to power. Recently a committee was formed on Dharani portal to solve this problem. The members of this committee held a media conference on Monday after examining the complaints received on the Dharani portal and various aspects including the performance of the portal. The comments made by this committee on former minister KTR, who played a key role in the previous government, have now become a sensation.