After 8 days in office, Rangareddy Collector Gowtham Potru replaced with K Shashanka

Rangareddy: Barely eight days after taking charge as in-charge Collector in Rangaredy district, Gowtham Potru, IAS, was transferred on Wednesday.

The latest development came on Wednesday after the State government released an order reshuffling two dozen IAS officials serving in various posts. Interestingly, Gowtham Potru, IAS name appears for the second time in the transfer order during the last nine days.

Gowtham Potru was transferred along with other service officers on Wednesday. He was relieved by K Shashanka IAS, from the full additional charge. Following the transfer of Bharathi Hollikeri, IAS, on December 24, Gowtham Potru took charge as Collector on December 25, but was transferred on Wednesday after serving barely eight days in the office.

Gowtham Potru, a young cadre of the 2015 batch, went with a hectic schedule of making arrangements for the Praja Palana programme, an ambitious programme launched by the newly formed Congress government with the aim of reaching out to people desperately waiting to see their grievances get addressed.

It goes without saying that the ongoing Praja Palana programme in Rangareddy saw chaos at the beginning, with complaints of discrepancies during the distribution of forms were reported from different areas of the district.