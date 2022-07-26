After a gap, incessant rains lash Adilabad

Adilabad: After a small break, rains lashed erstwhile Adilabad district. Several parts of the district observed moderate rains disrupting normal life and wreaking havoc to farmers on Tuesday.

The average rainfall of the day was measured to be 27.4 mm. Tamsi mandal recorded the highest rainfall of 71 mm, followed by Adilabad Rural mandal which recorded 61 mm of rainfall. While Gadiguda mandal received the highest rainfall of 55.8 mm, Bhela recorded 51 mm of rainfall. Bheempur, Jainad, Adilabad Urban, Talamadugu and Sirikonda mandals registered somewhere between 20 mm and 40 mm of rainfall.

The actual rainfall of the district was 999 mm as against the normal rainfall of 483 from June 1 to July 26, reflecting an excess by 107 per cent. Hilly streams were flooded by rainwater, affecting transportation system of remote villages in Tamsi, Gadiguda, Bhela mandals. Standing cotton, paddy, redgram and soya bean crops were damaged following stagnation of water in the agriculture fields.

Erstwhile Adilabad district witnessed heavy rains from July 9 to 15, hitting normal life, brimming irrigation projects and causing losses to farmers. Standing Crops raised in 1.03 lakh acres were damaged due to rains. As many as 431 roads of both Roads and Building and Panchayat Raj departments were battered. A total of 55 irrigation tanks were affected.

Meanwhile, Swarna project saw of Nirmal district inflows by 10,000 cusecs. The water level reached to 1,180 feet as against the full reservoir of 1,182 feet. Kaddam Narayana Reddy project recorded inflows of 9,500 cusces. The project had water level of 678 feet when compared to the FRL of 700 feet. Gaddennavagu saw inflows of 9,000 cusecs.