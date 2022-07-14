After Godavari, Krishna furious

Hyderabad: With flood fury playing havoc in Telangana, the administration in all districts continues to be on high alert. So far it was River Godavari which was in a spate but now even water levels in the Krishna basin are rising. Heavy inflows into Jurala from Almatti have been reported.

Water levels in the Kadem project touched an all-time high. While the project was getting an inflow of five lakh cusecs of water, the project has capacity to release only 3 lakh cusecs of water. It also faced problems in release of water as one of the 18 gates developed some problems and could not be lifted.

The left bank was partially damaged and people from 12 villages surrounding the project have been shifted to relief camps. In a rain-related incident, cage culture units in the Yellampalli project were washed away.

Nearly 100 tonnes of fish washed away from the cage units after the 55 gates of the project opened at one go in the morning. Floating houses, nets, four motor boats, live jackets and other material stationed in the middle of the projects washed away in the heavy floods resulting in damage to the extent of Rs 4 crore.

In the Agency areas of Utnur in Adilabad, officials evacuated villagers from their habitations due to breach of the Mattaguda project.

Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy rushed to the Kadem project and monitored the flood situation. Water level touched the full reservoir level (FRL) of 700 feet. Though on Wednesday morning it was felt that the inflow had come down, with heavy rains in Maharashtra, the inflows continued to increase.

At Bhadrachalam, a third warning is likely to be announced if the inflows do not recede in the next 24 hours. Evacuation from the low-lying areas continued for the second day. Nearly 2,000 people have been evacuated.

Works at the Devadula project have been stopped. The tunnel and surge pool, which are part of the project, were inundated by the flood water. The flood water was entering the 49-km long single underground tunnel.