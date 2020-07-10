After Thane, Hyderabad becomes second worst-hit city with 23,948 COVID-19 cases

Hyderabad has emerged as the second-worst coronavirus-hit cities with the confirmed cases of 23,948 after Thane which top the cities with 30,506 total cases. Hyderabad is followed by Mumbai with 23,786 cases and Delhi with 21,567 cases.

Cities like Thane, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and Pune were among places with highest coronavirus positive cases in the country.

Hyderabad has been witnessing a surge in the coronavirus cases for the last one month after the government lifted the lockdown. Increase in the number of tests is also one of the reasons for the massive hike. The city on Thursday witnessed 918 cases as against the total 1,410 cases in Telangana. However, the number comparatively lower than the last few days due to a decrease in the number of tests on Thursday.

Besides new cases, the recovery rate in Telangana also enhanced to 40.1 per cent.

In the view of the rise in cases, the state government increased the overall bed capacity in hospitals to 17,081 of which 15,529 are vacant. Out of the 15,529 vacant beds, 10,984 are isolation beds, 3,114 are oxygen beds and 1,431 are ICU beds.