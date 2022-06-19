Agnipath protestor's death: Congress holds TRS responsible

Warangal: The Congress held the State government responsible for the riot-marred incident at Secunderabad railway station on Friday in which an Agnipath protestor, Damera Rakesh of Warangal, was killed. Speaking to media persons after celebrating Rahul Gandhi's birthday in Hanumakonda on Sunday, Warangal DCC president N Rajender Reddy said that police totally failed to identify the gravity of the situation and were hasty in opening the firing against the protestors.

"Rakesh's was a State-sponsored murder. Moreover, the TRS leaders tried to gain political mileage even at the funeral of Rakesh. All the TRS people's representatives got access to attend the funeral procession and the last rites of Rakesh. The government ensured the Opposition leaders stayed away from attending the funeral by using the police, which is uncalled for," DCC chief said. He found fault with the TRS people's representatives for remaining mute spectators when their cadres vandalised the property of the BSNL.

Reddy alleged that the TRS leaders mobilised people by paying money to them for the funeral procession. It's shameful that the hearse vehicle was also tagged by TRS flags, he added. The government has been using the tactic of placing the Opposition leaders under house arrest whenever it wants. "Its better if the police stop working as the agents of the ruling TRS party," he said. He demanded the State government which announced an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh have to increase it to Rs 1 crore.

Former MP S Rajaiah criticised the BJP-led Central government for introducing the Agnipath, short-term recruitment of soldiers. The scheme will weaken the India Army, he said. Referring to the upcoming presidential elections, he said that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will benefit the BJP in one way or other way. Former Mayor Errabelli Swarna, Namindla Srinivas, Dommati Sambaiah, Banka Sarala and Dr Puli Anil Kumar were among others present.