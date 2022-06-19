Agnipath scheme to stop recruitment in Army: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Terming Agnipath an absurd scheme, Minister Harish said that the flames of outrage were spreading across the country due to this absurd scheme brought by the Centre. Harish Rao along with State Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy participated in the inauguration and foundation laying ceremonies of various development projects in Velpur, Bhingal and Mortad mandals in Nizamabad district on Saturday.

Speaking at a public meeting at Mote village in Velpur mandal, Minister Harish Rao said that the Centre was promoting privatisation in the Army and Defense sector, similar to Visakhapatnam Steel and Life Insurance Corporation.

Harish said it was unfortunate that a young man from Warangal district was killed in a shooting by railway police during a youth agitation in Secunderabad. Harish Rao criticiced the BJP leaders Bandi Sanjay and DK Aruna for alleging that the TRS was behind the riots at the railway station.

Whether Nitish and Yogi Adityanath governments were also behind the riots in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh if the TRS party was behind the agitation in Secunderabad, Harish asked. Harish Rao lamented that the Center was trying to mislead the Army job aspirants by saying that the scheme was not properly understood by the youth during the protests against Agnipath.