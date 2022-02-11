Agonising to see BJP leaders supporting Narendra Modi's remark

Jangaon: It's agonising to see the BJP State leaders supporting the Prime Minister Narendra Modi despite the latter's utterances against the formation of Telangana, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao said.

Speaking to media persons here on Thursday, he predicted that people in large numbers are expected to attend the public meeting addressed by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in Jangaon on Friday, especially against the backdrop of Modi's denigrating remarks on the bifurcation of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. "It appears like that Modi is not aware of Telangana history, and it's even worse that BJP leaders were rallying around him like illiterates," Errabelli said.

Referring to KCR's visit, he said that the CM will inaugurate the Integrated Collectorate Complex, TRS party office before addressing a public meeting. "With Jangaon district has been witnessing all round development, the locals in large numbers are expected to attend the public meeting. Jangaon, once a parched district, is now experiencing abundant water resources due to Mission Bhagiratha, Devadula Project etc," Errabelli said. He predicted that at least 1.30 lakh people, especially farmers and pension beneficiaries, are expected to turn up at the public meeting.

Minister for Tribal Welfare Satyavathi Rathod said that credit goes to KCR for turning Jangaon district into an agricultural hub. She criticised Narendra Modi for spitting venom on Telangana time and again. "Modi is scared of KCR as the latter would lead an anti-BJP campaign in the country," Rathod said.

Earlier, the ministers reviewed the arrangements for the Chief Minister's visit. MLC Pochampally Srinivas Reddy, MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy, Telangana Vikalangula Co-operative Corporation Chairman K Vasudeva Reddy and TSIIC chairman Gyadari Balamallu were among others present.