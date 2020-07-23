Agriculture department, next in the list for revamp by Telangana Government

Hyderabad: After Irrigation department, the Telangana government is set to revamp the entire agriculture department ensuring the goals set by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao achieved.



At a high level meeting with top officials on Wednesday, the CM made several suggestions including the creation of a wing to supply required vegetables and fruits in every locality based on people's food habits. He asserted the agriculture department should create special wings and each wing should be headed by one Additional Director. 'We have appointed one agriculture officer. If more AEOs are need due to the increase in extent of land under cultivation, they can be appointed', KCR said asked the officials to revamp the agriculture sector in tune with the present day needs. Revamp the horticulture department also and decide on which crops should be under its jurisdiction, he said.

There are single pick crops all over the world now, the CM said that study those crops and find out which crops would be better for Telangana based on the weather and environment conditions here. Find out cropping patterns of those crops and farmers and officials should go on scientific tours. They should study the best farming practices in the State, country and abroad.

'Cultivate crops in such a way to suit to the eating habits of people in the village and urban areas. Ensure that they get the quality vegetables, food grains', he explained to the officials. CM thanked the entire farming community for adopting the newly introduced regulated farming from this season.