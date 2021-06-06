Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy Announces That Rythu Bandhu Distribution Will Start From June 15

The Telangana government has given good news to the farmers of Telangana. State Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy has announced that the Raitu Bandhu funds will be distributed from June 15. He said the funds would be deposited directly into the accounts of eligible farmers. It was clarified that the funds would also be credited to the accounts of farmers whose IFSC codes have changed with the merger of several banks.

Niranjan Reddy said that the bank account details of the farmers who got the passbooks for the first time by June 10 are being collected by the agricultural department officers. Farmers were asked to submit their details to local AEOs. Niranjan Reddy announced that farmers will have to provide bank account, passbook and Aadhaar card details to the officers. He said that farmers need not worry about the rumours regarding the farmer funds.

Agriculture Minister Niranjan Reddy clarified that all eligible farmers who have received their passbooks and who are included in the Dharani portal through CCLA will get the funds on June 10 as money will be deposited in their bank accounts directly.