Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy releases Hans India calendar

Mahbubnagar: Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy released The Hans India calendar at his residence on Thursday.

While speaking on the occasion, the Minister lauded the efforts of the newspaper management for covering all the local news and raising the public issues from time to time and brining them to the notice of the government and enabling it to resolve the same at the earliest.

He also appreciated the Hans India staff from the erstwhile Mahbubnagar district for their regular contact on various issues and seeking clarifications. He assured full support and encouragement and wished the newspaper to further grow by deepening its circulation to the rural parts in the coming days.

The Hans India marketing executive Mungi Venkatesh and staff correspondent A Raju were present on the occasion.