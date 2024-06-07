Agriculture officials inspected seed and fertilizer stores

Nagarkurnool: In Nagar Kurnool District Bijinapally mandal, the seeds, fertilizers, pesticides shops have been recruited from the district of internal squad. As part of this appointment, a surprise inspection was conducted from Poornachandra Reddy Assistant Director of Agriculture District Agriculture Officer's office in Bijinapalli mandal center from Nagar Kurnool.

As part of these inspections, various shops including Sri Gautami Seeds and Pesticides, Bhagyalakshmi Agencies, Sri Sai Traders, Dhanalakshmi Traders, Sampath Traders, Agro Rythu Seva Kendra, Coromandel International Limited, Home Sai Traders, Young Farmers Rural Development Society and Additional Rythu Seva Kendra Bijinapally seeds, fertilizers and insecticides.

Shops were inspected. The price table, stock reports, stock registers, stock held in the dealer's shop were examined. Dealers have been informed to get the stocks from authorized stores. It has been informed that strict action will be taken if anyone sells above the MRP price. Fertilizer levels were checked. Pesticide License Principal Certificate Inclusion Dealers have been informed to do this in advance. Ao Neethi and others participated in this program.