Agriculture prospered many folds in Telangana: K Keshava Rao

Hyderabad : TRS Secretary General K Keshava Rao on Tuesday said that the agriculture yield was four times than the previous year and such a growth was seen in Mexico.

Addressing the party leaders at Telangana Bhavan after hoisting the national flag, Keshava Rao said, "This is the day on which we adopted our constitution to take the country forward." He said that the chief minister had reviewed the agriculture department on Monday, and it was said that the agriculture yield increased by four times this year. A similar type of growth was seen in Mexico, added Keshava Rao.

The TRS leader said that the per capita income of Telangana was more than the national average and was at Rs 2 lakh. He said that the party had fulfilled the aspirations of the people and wanted all the work with commitment.

He said that Chief Minister KCR was like a 'Daiva Prasadam' in Telangana, who has proved what development was.