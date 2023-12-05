Live
Just In
AICC announces Revanth as Telangana CM
Highlights
The Congress High command has announced TPCC President A Revanth Reddy as the new CLP leader.
The Congress High command has announced TPCC President A Revanth Reddy as the new CLP leader. Revanth will take oath as CM on December 7.
AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal announced the party decision of choosing Revanth as Telangana chief minister.
The AICC leader said that the first priority of the new Telangana government is to fulfill the aspirations of Telangana people and implement the Six Guarantees announced in the party election manifesto during the election.
