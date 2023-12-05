AICC chief Kharge responds on CM candidate of Telangana

Hyderabad: There is still suspense on who will be the Chief Minister of Telangana. As the Congress party got a clear majority in the state, there were reports that the chief minister would be sworn-in on Monday night. Although there were reports that Revanth Reddy would take charge of the Chief Minister, the selection of the Chief Minister was postponed as senior party leaders Bhatti, Uttam and Komati Reddy were also competing for the post.

After the CLP meeting at Ella Hotel, the decision was taken by the Congress observers who came to the state handing over the responsibility of selecting the Chief Minister to the High Command. They went to Delhi and reported the same to Congress Party chief Mallikarjuna Kharge. Mallikarjuna Kharge tried to give clarity on this matter on Tuesday morning. It was announced that the Telangana chief ministerial candidate will be clarified by the evening.

He said that after looking into the report of the party observers sent from Telangana and discussing with several senior leaders including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, the name of the Chief Minister will be announced. Meanwhile, Bhatti Vikramarka and Uttam Kumar Reddy, who are competing for the post of Chief Minister, reached Delhi on Monday evening. The high command is trying to get the elders to talk together. It is reported that he will also meet Rahul Gandhi.

On the other hand, it seems that Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and other observers will reach Hyderabad on Tuesday evening with a sealed cover bearing the name of the Telangana Chief Ministerial candidate.