AICC Secretary Challa Vamshi Chand Reddy Secretary holds review meet on MLC elections

Ranga Reddy: AICC Secretary Challa Vamshi Chand Reddy conducted Congress party activists meeting regarding the MLC elections in Shadnagar on Wednesday. On this occasion, Reddy said that the TRS party will be facing defeat in upcoming MLC elections in Ranga Reddy district.

The unemployed graduates will not be voting the TRS party candidate in this election. Chief Minister KCR has promised the graduates of providing employment but, failed to fulfil the promise. The Telangana government has failed in governing the State properly.

The government has introduced reforms against the public's wish so, they will be facing the circumstances and will be defeated in upcoming MLC elections. All leaders, local representatives and coordinators should start the registration process from their houses itself. All the members, all ranks of the party, should play a key role in voter registration. Those who have graduated till 2017 can enroll for the voter list. The voter registration process will be online and starts on October 1.

People can directly apply in the tahasildar office also. All the party activists should help the MLC candidate win the election, he added. Congress leaders Srinivas Yadav, Baber Ali khan, Sudharshan Goud and others were also present.

