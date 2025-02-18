AIDS Awareness Camp Held at Government Science Degree College, Nagarkurnool

Nagar kurnool: An integrated health camp was organized by the Telangana State AIDS Control Society at the Government Science Degree College in Nagarkurnool district. As part of the initiative, students and faculty were educated about HIV/AIDS transmission, prevention, and control measures.





Following the awareness session, rapid HIV/AIDS diagnostic tests were conducted for students and faculty, and the test reports were distributed. The event saw the participation of College Principal Anjaiah, Disha Convener Shivashankar, Bangarayya, faculty members, and students.

Participants expressed that the awareness program provided them with crucial information about HIV/AIDS. Organizers emphasized the need for more such health camps to dispel myths and misconceptions about the disease in society.