Aija Fishermen's Association Submits Petition to Stop Illegal Soil Transportation from Bingi Doddi Reservoir.

Gadwal : Leaders of the Aija Mandal Fishermen's Association, under the leadership of State Congress Party Spokesperson Master Sheikhshavali Chari, former RDS President Thanagal Seetharama Reddy, and Aija Town President Advocate Madhu Kumar, submitted a petition to the Jogulamba Gadwal District Collector on Monday. The petition calls for immediate action to stop the illegal transportation of soil from the Bingi Doddi Reservoir by contractors associated with the Bharat Mala Six-Lane Highway project.





For the past two years, contractors working on the Bharat Mala Six-Lane Highway have been allegedly removing topsoil along with inner soil from the Bingi Doddi Reservoir without obtaining proper permissions. They are accused of digging up to 50 feet deep and transporting the soil for use in the highway construction. This has raised serious concerns among the local fishermen, who rely on the reservoir for their livelihood.

According to Master Sheikhshavali Achari and Darishelli, President of the Fishermen's Cooperative Society, the contractors have removed soil without any approval from the relevant irrigation and mining authorities. The officials confirmed that no permissions were granted for such activities. Since 1984, fishermen from Aija town have been releasing fish into the reservoir and sustaining their families through small-scale fishing businesses. However, the deep excavation by the contractors has made it impossible to continue releasing fish into the reservoir, putting nearly 500 families at risk of losing their primary source of income.

The petitioners emphasized that under the Mission Kakatiya guidelines, excavation beyond three feet is not permitted in such reservoirs. Despite this, the contractors have reportedly dug as deep as 50 feet, violating the law and potentially causing irreversible damage to the reservoir's ecosystem. The leaders also accused the contractors of illegal activities in the Thangal Gattu area of Vaddepalli Mandal, where they allegedly moved thousands of metric tons of soil without the required permissions.

The Fishermen's Association has called for immediate intervention by the authorities to stop the illegal soil transportation and hold the contractors accountable for their actions. They are urging the administration to take strict measures against those involved and to provide relief to the 500 affected fishermen's families who are now facing the prospect of severe financial hardship.

The petition submission was supported by several prominent figures, including former RDS Chairman Thangal Seetharama Reddy, Aija Town President Master Madhu Kumar, and other leaders of the Fishermen's Association. They collectively voiced their concerns and highlighted the urgent need for action to protect the livelihoods of the local fishermen and prevent further environmental degradation of the reservoir.



This incident underscores the ongoing challenges faced by local communities in balancing development projects with the protection of natural resources and livelihoods. The outcome of this petition and the response of the district administration will be closely watched by those affected and concerned about the environmental impact of large-scale infrastructure projects.

