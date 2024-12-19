Live
Aija Mandal Students to Represent Jogulamba Gadwal at State-Level CM Cup Sports
Gadwal: As part of the prestigious "Prajapalana" initiative undertaken by the Telangana government, CM Cup sports tournaments were conducted from the 16th of this month to today, covering events from the mandal level to the district level in Gadwal.
The following students from Aija Mandal schools have been selected to represent Jogulamba Gadwal district at the state-level CM Cup competitions scheduled for the 30th of this month:
Kabaddi (Boys)
1. Ajay
2. Veeresh
3. Pranay
Kabaddi (Girls)
1. Kusuma
2. Lakshmi
3. Rajeshwari
4. Farzana
Kho-Kho (Boys)
1. SP Kiran
2. Shiva
3. Akshay
4. Pawan
5. Abhi
6. Charan
7. Vinod
8. Sachin
9. Pawan
10. Ashok
Kho-Kho (Girls)
1. Snehitha
2. Saniya
3. Kavitha
4. Saraswati
5. Sirisha
The selected students were awarded certificates for their exceptional performance in the district-level tournaments by Mandal Education Officer (MEO) and Congress Party State Spokesperson and Councillor Master Sekhavali Achari. He encouraged the students to perform with vigor and bring pride to Aija Mandal at the state-level competitions.
Master Sekhavali Achari expressed gratitude to Aija Mandal Revenue Officer Jyothi Madam, Mandal Parishad Development Officer (MPDO), and PETs for their support and motivation in selecting and preparing the students for the state-level tournaments. He wished the students great success in the upcoming competitions.