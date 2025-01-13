Aija SI Accused of Harassment: Resident Seeks Justice and Protection

Gadwal: M. Narendra, a resident of Gurram Thota Street in Aija town, Jogulamba Gadwal District, has submitted a written complaint to the Deputy Superintendent of Police, seeking action against Aija SI Vijay Bhaskar.

In his complaint, Narendra alleged that for the past ten days, he and his family have been subjected to threats and harassment by SI Vijay Bhaskar. The issue stems from a land deal facilitated by Narendra, involving AGGK Traders Private Limited, managed by A. Gajendra Goud of Tumkunta village, and a plot owned by Kotla Srinivas Reddy (Survey No. 757/A/2). The 3-acre 33-gunta land parcel was registered in the name of T. Lakshmi, with Rs. 60 lakhs provided as an advance by Srinivas Reddy through Narendra's mediation.

As per the agreement, Gajendra Goud was to repay the amount within six months to complete the registration process in the name of a person of his choice. While Rs. 18 lakhs were paid to T. Lakshmi as part of the agreement, Goud has allegedly pressured Narendra to register the land without clearing the remaining dues.

Narendra claims that SI Vijay Bhaskar has been siding with Goud, visiting his home and threatening him and his family to comply. The SI allegedly intimidated them with threats of false cases, property seizure, and frequent phone calls. Narendra also mentioned facing immense mental stress, leading him to consider extreme measures, including suicide.

Unable to bear the harassment, Narendra switched off his phone and fled to the DSP's office, seeking justice and protection. He has requested a thorough investigation into the matter and legal action against SI Vijay Bhaskar while pleading for the safety of himself and his family.

The district police are expected to investigate the allegations and ensure justice is served.