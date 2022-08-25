AIMIM seeks BJP MLA Raja Singh's expulsion from Assembly

Hyderabad: Amid growing tensions in the Old City, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Wednesday sought the expulsion of BJP MLA from Goshamahal T Raja Singh from the State Legislative Assembly for violating his oath as a MLA.

In a representation to the Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, AIMIM general secretary and MLA Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri said that the BJP MLA's conduct was unbecoming of a member of the House and it has breached the House's privileges, resulting in collective contempt. He alleged that the BJP MLA's remarks have resulted in diminishing the dignity of the Legislative Assembly and said that Raja Singh's statement against Prophet Mohammed and Islam hurt the sentiments of Muslims across the world.

The AIMIM leader said that Raja Singh comments' were a blatant violation of his oath as a MLA. "The oath binds a member to bear truth faith and allegiance to the Constitution. Secularism and fraternity are part of the basic structure of the Constitution of India. Raja Singh has repeatedly incited violence, promoted enmity, hatred and ill-will against Muslims.

Thus, he also violated his oath to uphold the integrity of India," the AIMIM complained. The AIMIM also said that the BJP MLA was suspended from the House earlier this year, for his misbehavior. Hence, the AIMIM has demanded action against him under Article 194 of the Constitution for breach of privilege and contempt of the House.