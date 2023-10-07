AIMIM seeks power with support of BRS and Cong; alleges Kishan

Hyderabad: Union Minister and State BJP chief G Kishan Reddy on Friday claimed Telangana was passing through a dangerous situation.

Addressing the State Council meeting here, he said AIMIM ‘is keen to come to power with the help of Congress and BRS. Conspiracies are being hatched to systematically enroll Muslims from other areas in voter lists. The BRS candidates are not going to people to seek support, they are approaching Darussalam with suitcases to kneel before Majlis leaders begging not to field candidates against them in the ensuing Assembly elections’.

Reddy asked the party leaders to be prepared for the polls to bring BJP to power. Also, to come with party MLAs here to attend the Assembly session in the second week of December. He queried ‘Did KCR participate in voting when the Telangana Bill was introduced?. KCR joined hands with Majlis, descendants of Nizam’.

He accused KCR of making people addicted to alcohol to boost State revenue. “He puts pension in one hand but takes it away with other hand making people addicted to liquor.Many families have been ruined because of systematic encouragement of alcoholism in State. KCR has no right to talk about either ruling the State or welfare. Reddy alleged KCR sold lands, opened liquor shops and mortgaged the ORR. The government is unable to run due to shortage of funds; State is debt-ridden rather than becoming Golden Telangana as promised by the CM. ‘But families of KCR and BRS leaders have become golden’.

He said the recent visit of PM Modi strengthened the party in Telangana. Without naming KTR, he said some dogs in Telangana are barking at Modi on social media on Twitter and questioned the standing of a leader who has come to power aided by his father. Reddy said he studied in the US, but the words he uses are third-rate.

‘People of Telangana have deep faith in Modi. Blaming the Congress for ills of Telangana, he said, Congress had taken 369 lives of students in the first phase of Telangana movement and 1,200 more in the second phase.