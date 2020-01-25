AIMIM wins Bhainsa Municipality

Hyderabad: The AIMIM party led by Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has won Bhainsa Municipality with a huge majority in the Telangana Municipal elections.

Before the elections, Bhainsa was in the news headlines for the communal clashes, where the polls held in a tense situation. MIM and BJP carried out a vigorous campaign in the Municipality.

Out of 26 wards in Bhainsa Municipality, MIM has won in 15 wards, BJP 9 seats, and Independents in 2 seats. Here it's interesting to see that the ruling TRS and opposition Congress has not even won in a single ward.

With the results, MIM has again retained Bhainsa Municipality. However, this time BJP has emerged from nowhere by winning nine wards.