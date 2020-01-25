Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

AIMIM wins Bhainsa Municipality

AIMIM wins Bhainsa Municipality
Highlights

The AIMIM party led by Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has won Bhainsa Municipality with a huge majority in the Telangana Municipal elections.

Hyderabad: The AIMIM party led by Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has won Bhainsa Municipality with a huge majority in the Telangana Municipal elections.

Before the elections, Bhainsa was in the news headlines for the communal clashes, where the polls held in a tense situation. MIM and BJP carried out a vigorous campaign in the Municipality.

Out of 26 wards in Bhainsa Municipality, MIM has won in 15 wards, BJP 9 seats, and Independents in 2 seats. Here it's interesting to see that the ruling TRS and opposition Congress has not even won in a single ward.

With the results, MIM has again retained Bhainsa Municipality. However, this time BJP has emerged from nowhere by winning nine wards.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

More From The Hans India

More >>
Republic Day 2020: Create, Install and Share WhatsApp Stickers25 Jan 2020 9:16 AM GMT

Republic Day 2020: Create, Install and Share WhatsApp Stickers

AIMIM wins Bhainsa Municipality
AIMIM wins Bhainsa Municipality
Flipkart Grand Gadgets Sale: Best headphones for less than Rs 5000
Flipkart Grand Gadgets Sale: Best headphones for less than Rs
Municipal poll results: Bhongir and Ramagundam municipalities heading towards hung
Municipal poll results: Bhongir and Ramagundam municipalities...
Municipal poll results: Harish Rao comments on TRS victory
Municipal poll results: Harish Rao comments on TRS victory

More From Entertainment

More >>
Varun Gets The Honour To Perform At Attari Border25 Jan 2020 8:30 AM GMT

Varun Gets The Honour To Perform At Attari Border

Shraddha Kapoor Get
Shraddha Kapoor Get's Experimental On Her Dress: The Leggy...
F3 On Cards???
F3 On Cards???
Disco Raja first day box office collection report
Disco Raja first day box office collection report
New Scene Will Be Added In
New Scene Will Be Added In 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' From This...


Top