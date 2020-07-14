Airport in district still a distant dream for Adilabad people

Adilabad: For the people of the district the desire to have an air strip, and Air Force Training Centre in Adilabad is still a distant dream nothing has happened on the ground during the past few days in this direction.

According to locals, only surveys are being done and the proposals are being sent. The district administration had sent proposals with the orders of central government six years ago for establishment of an Air Force training centre. Later Chief Minister K Chandarashekar Rao announced to setup for civil aviation centre five years ago, still it's limited to proposals only.

With this, the farmers in the area are in confusion. They are not able to sell their lands in such uncertainty. Recently, an Air Force Authority of India team surveyed the airdrome in the town. With this the discussion of the air strip began again.

Last year, Adilabad MP Soyam Bapurao raised the issue in the Lok Sabha, 1500 acres the land which is under the Air Force Authority and including the surrounding area Khanapur, Ankoli, Anukunta, Kachkanti villages have been identified, for air strip.

A numbers of time, the Air Force officials visited the place. The Air Force has 362 acres of vast land for air strip in the Adilabad town. And it is located in the central part of northern and southern India where war and military aircrafts stop for fuel. And the Central government has decided to set up an Air Force training center here.

In this situation farmers life has became miserable as they cannot sell their lands in emergency like situation and no one is coming forward to buy their land also.

Once the construction of an air strip completes, there will be an opportunity for business to set up industries, based on the available raw material. The people of Adilabad are demanding the government to establish at least a mini air port, for decades.